Basar temple sees influx of devotees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Nirmal: Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar saw an exodus of devotees in connection with birth star Mula Nakshatram occurred on Friday. Devotees from several parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra thronged the famed temple and performed special prayers.

They formed serpentine queue lines to take darshan of the presiding deity from early morning to afternoon. They earlier had a holy dip in Godavari river flowing adjacent to the town. They arrived in Basar using different means of transit.

The temple is witnessing a nine-night long navratri festivities that commenced on October 15. Saraswathi, the goddess of knowledge and arts was adorned as Kathyayani. Special prayers were held to mark the religious affair. The temple was decked up with vibrant electrical lamps.

A spiritual organization led by a saint, Gadipur Maharaj belonging to Nanded district in Maharashtra is feeding devotees for nine days. The sleepy Basar town has come alive with the presence of thousands of devotees.