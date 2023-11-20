BJP leaders join BRS in Dubbak

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of BRS Dubbak candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 04:12 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Since Prabhakar Reddy was not going out for campaigning after the attack on him, BJP Mahila Morcha mandal secretary Ramya, her husband Ravi along with 20 of their followers reached his home and joined BRS. Thanking them for their support, he asked them to work for the victory of the BRS in the elections.