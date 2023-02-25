BJP to appoint constituency presidents instead of district presidents in Telangana

BJP would also be launching a 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan' to strengthen the party organizationally at the polling booth levels in all the Assembly constituencies of Telangana

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With just a few months left for elections to the State Assembly, the BJP, which is making all out efforts to come to power in Telangana this time, is going in for an organisational restructure and mass contact programmes. The BJP, which has postponed organisational election of the party till 2024, has reportedly decided to appoint Assembly constituency presidents instead of district presidents to create better coordination among party leaders and cadres.

According to a senior State BJP leader, as each Assembly Constituency was spread over two and in some places three districts, it had become difficult for the District Presidents to supervise them during polls, hence, the party leadership decided to appoint presidents and committees at Assembly constituency level instead of district.

“This has been very successful in BJP ruled States in Northern India. We are expecting it to work in Telangana too,”he said.

According to sources, the BJP leadership was not satisfied with the way the current set up was working in Telangana, especially the functioning of district presidents, hence, it has decided to appoint constituency presidents till the Assembly polls. BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay has already appointed party in-charges for all the 119 assembly constituencies in the State to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

It is learnt that the party top leadership was planning to set up a similar system of constituency in-charges in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies after the Assembly polls. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year, hence, the party leadership in order to increase its tally in the State, was starting preparation early by appointing various poll committees.

According to sources, the BJP would also be launching a ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyaan’ to strengthen the party organizationally at the polling booth levels in all the Assembly constituencies of the State. Apart from this about 90 full time workers would be selected who would tour 10 days in each constituency to take the message of the party to the people. Workshops would be organized for these full timers from March 3 to 6 to train them in voter outreach activities. BJP has also decided to increase the number of members in the polling booth committees from 21 to 318 to reach every voter in the constituencies.