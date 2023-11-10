| Breaking The Chain How To Tackle Stress And Reclaim Productivity

Mastering Stress: A roadmap to reclaiming peak productivity

By Mitu David Updated On - 10:37 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Dealing with stress is a common challenge we all face, whether it’s from a full inbox, looming deadlines, or a hectic social calendar.

Stress, especially related to work, is a widespread and enduring problem.

While navigating through stress can seem daunting, there are strategies available to help lessen its impact on our well-being.

Ease with Scent: Fragrances can instantly reduce anxiety. Inhaling scents like cedarwood, known for their calming properties, can help ease stress by affecting the brain’s memory and mood center.

Sense of Touch: Physical touch, even a brief hand massage from a stranger, can reduce stress hormones and increase feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin.

Focalise Your Vision: Stress often causes tunnel vision. Actively choosing panoramic vision can shift focus and engage the parasympathetic nervous system, slowing everything down.

Sound therapy: Nature sounds, like rain or thunder, have proven benefits in lowering stress.

Apps like Nature Sounds or brown noise, with its calming frequency, can create a soothing auditory environment.

Experiment a new taste: Chewing gum has anti-stress effects, improving focus and reducing cortisol levels.

Dark chocolate, consumed daily, contains mood-boosting serotonin, calming anandamide, relaxant valeric acid, and stress-reducing magnesium.