BRS calls for state wide debate on 24×7 free power versus 3 hour supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called for a state-wide debate on the state sponsored initiative of round-the-clock free power to farmers versus three hour supply advocated by the PCC president.

Addressing the party functionaries at a teleconference, he wanted the sinister designs of the Congress to deprive farm sector of free power to be exposed by taking the message to every farmer.

He said the meetings should be held widely with the farmers making every Rythu Vedika in the state the venue for it for ten days from July 17 as part of the task. MLAs of the constituencies concerned should ensure that meetings were successful. Every meeting should have participation of at least thousands farmers, he stressed.

Farmers gathering at the Rythu Vedikas would adopt resolutions condemning the Congress party moves to deprive them of the free power benefit extended by the BRS government with the sole intention of reviving their fortunes. They would demand an apology on this count from the Congress leaders, who had sought to insult them by talking in terms of hourly supply to the farm sector.

The Minister also wanted the BRS workers to sensitise the farmers on the ramifications of three-hour-power supply, which the PCCI chief Revanth Reddy had said would be enough for 95 per cent of the farmers in the State.

He reiterated that the BRS government would continue to support the development of the agricultural sector while promoting farmers’ welfare to bring in the much needed qualitative change in the lives of 70 lakh farmers.

Recalling that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also pursued anti-farmers policies, he said Naidu went on record making adverse comments against agriculture in 2001. The PCC president being a disciple of Naidu cannot be expected to be different in his stand on agriculture.

The Congress party was more or less reduced to Telugu Desam Congress or Chandrababu Congress in the state, he quipped.