‘BRS will win 10 out of ten Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The BRS party was going to win 10 out of ten Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district, asserted Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Monday the minister said that the public turnout at BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha on Sunday was proof that the people in the district were with the party. The public would support the party in the Assembly elections.

The people of Khammam were with the BRS chief, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the statehood movement. Now they would be with the Chief Minister in this election as well, Ajay Kumar said.

It was because of ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who were now in Congress, nine BRS candidates lost in the previous Assembly election. Nageswara Rao was making allegations, the minister said while challenging the former to prove those allegations.

It was a pity that being a senior politician the Congress leader was stooping low to win an election by making false allegations. It was sad that Nageswara Rao was taking credit for the development works executed in Khammam by the BRS government, Ajay Kumar said.

MP Nageswara Rao said that all the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas addressed by the Chief Minister in Khammam and Kothagudem districts so far were successful. The response from the people to the Chief Minister’s address was tremendous.

The development and welfare schemes which the BRS government implemented in the last ten years have reached the people. The BRS candidates contesting in erstwhile Khammam district were going to win the election with a huge majority.

Congress leaders have done nothing for the development of Khammam district during their 60 years rule. Congress has no love for people and its leaders only interested in their political selfish needs, Nageswara Rao said.

BRS election coordinator Gundala Krishna, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, the party Khammam city president Pagadala Nagaraju, AMC chairperson Dorepalli Swetha, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.