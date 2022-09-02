Businessman held for forging educational certificates in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Representational image. Kaleemuddin was caught during a vehicle checking at Pahadishareef junction and fake certificates were seized from him.

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Friday arrested a man on charges of preparing fake educational certificates.

The arrested person, Mohammed Kaleemuddin (42), a businessman from Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta, was preparing fake educational certificates on orders from students and others for job purposes. He charged between Rs.10,000 and Rs.50,000 for each certificate, police said, adding that he was involved in similar offences and arrested too earlier.

Kaleemuddin was caught during a vehicle checking at Pahadishareef junction and fake certificates were seized from him. These included fake SSC, Intermediate certificates of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh, rubber stamps of various schools and colleges, holograms of universities and 98 fake certificates of various universities and boards.

Kaleemuddin was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.