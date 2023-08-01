CM KCR demands Bharat Ratna for Anna Bhau Sathe

He provided reassurance to the people of Maharashtra, stating that the Telangana government would strongly endorse the Bharat Ratna award for the eminent social thinker.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider social reformer and writer Anna Bhau Sathe from Maharashtra for the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of the poet at Wategaon village in Maharashtra, he said a country like Russia had held him in high esteem, recognized his contributions and honoured him by inviting him to the country. But his own country, India, had failed to acknowledge his greatness.

He assured the people of Maharashtra that the Telangana government would recommend the Bharat Ratna award for the great social thinker of yesteryears. “I will write personally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him for Bharat Ranta to Anna Bhau Sathe. The letter will be sent to him soon along with the recommendation from Telangana State,” he said, also demanding Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to nominate Anna Bhau Sathe for Bharat Ratna.

Originally known as Tukaram Bhaurao Sathe, Anna Bhau Sathe was a political activist and his ideology owed much to his upbringing and identity with the underprivileged communities. Hailing the great past of the Matang community, to which Sathe belonged to, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was the turn of Maharashtra to wake up at least now and recognize the great contributions of Anna Bhau Sathe for the society. His writings were not meant for any particular community or class, but were the source of knowledge for the whole universe, he said.