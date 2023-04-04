CM KCR directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for Ambedkar Statue unveiling

CM KCR directed Ministers and officials to ensure that the unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Ambedkar on April 14 should organized in a grand manner

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision had delivered socio-economic justice to dalits, tribals and all sections in all fields, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Ministers and officials to ensure that the unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Ambedkar on April 14 should organized in a grand manner wherein apart from Telangana, the entire nation should celebrate the occasion.

Ambedkar with his foresight had incorporated Article 3 in the Constitution to facilitate formation of new States.

He paved the way for the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister said at a review meeting with officials and Ministers on the arrangements for the statue unveiling programme and the public meeting to follow the event.

Amidst the new Secretariat, the Buddha Statue and the Telangana’s Martyrs Memorial, the towering Ambedkar statue would continue to inspire and guide the administration, he said.

Since the statue was installed in a way to make the entire nation proud, the Chief Minister wanted Ministers and officials to conduct the unveiling programme in equally befitting manner to propagate the greatness of Ambedkar across the world.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister recalled that ever since the decision was taken to install the towering statue and to ensure it lasts forever, it took over two years to initiate technical measures for preparing the statue.

Having gathered all the information and knowledge from different countries, the most satisfying part was that the statue was made with indigenous technology and knowledge, he said.

“The statue came out well much more than my imagination and expectations,” the Chief Minister said, expressing happiness and appreciated the efforts out in by sculptor and Padma Bhushan Ram Vanji Sutar.

He instructed the officials to extend special invitation and make arrangements for felicitating him.

Telangana was unveiling the towering statue of Father of Indian Constitution and nation’s pride.

The efforts and sacrifices made by him in ensuring social justice for the future generations would remain forever, he added.