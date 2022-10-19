CM KCR returns to Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:05 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after concluding his first visit to Delhi after announcing the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi. He was camping in Delhi since October 11 and is learnt to have been busy holding discussions with like-minded forces to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level.

Chandrashekhar Rao had left for Uttar Pradesh on October 11 to attend the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai of Etawah district. On the same day evening, he reached Delhi where he visited the temporary office being established for the BRS in the national capital, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, to examine the ongoing renovation and repair works. The two-storey building was taken on lease by the party a few months ago and it will continue to function as the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

The party supremo had also inspected the ongoing construction works of the new office building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi. The party had taken up construction of its party headquarters in the national capital, in the land measuring 1,100 sq.metres (plot no. 2 & 6) at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, allotted by the President of India for establishment of the party office.

During his nine-day stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister reportedly met representatives of like-minded political and civic groups as well as experts on different subjects.