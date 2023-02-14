CM KCR to visit Kondagattu temple on Wednesday

08:19 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Wednesday.

He is expected to reach the temple after 9.30 am. After inspecting the different sites for development in and around the temple, Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct a meeting with officials to discuss the works to be taken up in the shrine.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eashwar and MLC L Ramana, MLA Sunke Ravishankar and ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha along with others inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.

In order to develop the Kondagattu temple, the State government had recently sanctioned Rs.100 crore. This was after the Chief Minister promised the amount during his visit to the district late last year.

Art director and Yadadri temple architecture Anand Sai also visited the temple on Sunday based on the Chief Minister’s instructions.