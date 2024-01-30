| Collector Wants Teachers Try To Develop Interest On Lessons Among Students

Peddapalli: Collector Muzammil Khan opined that teachers should try to develop interest in lessons among the students through practical and ensure the students can easily understand the concepts of zoology workshop.

Collector on Tuesday visited a zoology workshop being held during the last three days in NTPC Zilla Parishad school. Mahindra Tech is organizing the workshop.

Later, the Collector visited Fertilizer city ZP high school in Palakurthy mandal. Interacting with SSC students, he enquired about their life ambitions.

Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the teachers to take steps to attend school as well as special classes by Class X students every day. He also instructed the students to attend special classes being conducted in the school every day.

He advised the students to prepare for SSC examinations by preparing a plan for the next 45 days. It was necessary to create a conducive atmosphere for the students. Besides adopting the students, wakeup calls are also being made to students early in the morning by teachers, he said and asked the students to continue studies by waking up in the morning.

Teachers should work with an aim to achieve hundred percent results in SSC. Instructing the teachers to focus on weak students, he wanted the teachers to help the students to get complete knowledge on important lessons.

Examining the kitchen garden, he appreciated school teachers for growing vegetables in the kitchen garden.