Cops stand guard after tomato lorry turns turtle in Asifabad

According to Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, two policemen were stationed at the lorry for five hours to prevent locals from looting tomatoes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police provided security to prevent theft of tomatoes that were scattered on the road after a vegetable-laden lorry overturned at Bendara village in Wankdi mandal on Sunday evening.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said two policemen were deployed at the lorry to avoid looting of tomatoes by locals for five hours. The policemen were sent to the spot at 6 pm last evening and returned after the tomatoes were reloaded in the vehicle by midnight.

A handful locals tried to steal the tomatoes but could not succeed in their act after noticing the arrival of the police at the spot. The tomatoes packed in craters were scattered loose on the road, drawing the attention of many. However, the alert driver who sustained minor injuries in the accident managed to call up the local police and sought for help.

The lorry was on its way with tomatoes worth Rs 15 lakh from Kollar of Karnataka to New Delhi.

Another lorry transporting tomatoes had turned turtle in Mavala mandal centre and four police personnel offered protection on July 15 for 12 hours. That lorry too was on its way from Kollar to New Delhi. The value of the consignment was Rs 22 lakh.