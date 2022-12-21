| Crime Rate In Hyderabad This Year Remains Almost The Same As 2021

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:22 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Hyderabad city remained almost the same with a total of 22060 cased this year as against 21998 the previous year.

The murders came down to 63 in 2022 from 89 as reported last year, kidnaping came down from 225 to 220 , crime against woman from 2652 to 2524, POCSO cases from 399 to 350.

There is an increase in cyber crime with 2249 cases registered this year as against 2066.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand said the police have ensued the crime is under control and several steps initiated by all wings to keep peace prevail in city.

He said the police ensued peaceful conduct of all important events including festivals, meetings and political events.

The police have been successful in busting drug rackets with several arrest of foreign nationals. He said every case major is detected and in certain cases upto 100 teams worked to detect and solve the case.