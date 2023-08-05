Cyberabad CP launches first-ever Law Enforcement CISO Council to tackle cyber crime

The commissioner heralded the launch of the CISO Council as a "revolution in our strategy to counter cyber threats" and an absolute necessity in an era of increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra on Saturday announced the launch of the first-ever Law Enforcement CISO Council, designed specifically to combat the increasing challenges of cyber security and cybercrime in the state.

Delivering a speech during Hyderabad Cyber Summit, which was conducted by ISACA Hyderabad chapter at HICC on Saturday, Stephen Raveendra, stressed the rapid evolution of criminal activity in the digital age, particularly the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals to disrupt industries, governments, and the lives of ordinary citizens.

He emphasized that in the age of AI, cyber security needs to transition from a defensive to a proactive battle, anticipating and preventing attacks, not merely reacting to them.

“Comprising the brightest minds in cyber security, the council is designed to serve as a “steadfast bulwark against the relentless surge of cyber threats,” he said.

The CISO Council will feature various functional units, including a Regional CERT and Incident Response Force, Audit unit, SOC, Threat Intelligence, and Attack Surface Management units.

The Commissioner underscored that this council’s successful operationalization relies on the active participation and contribution of industry representatives and cyber experts.

In the spirit of this collaborative effort, an open call has been issued to subject matter experts from the industry. Interested parties are encouraged to contribute by reaching out to the council at cisocouncil.tspcc@gmail.com.