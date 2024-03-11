Dasoju Sravan Kumar, Kurra Satyanarayana seek Governor’s nomination for MLC positions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Greater Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana on Monday appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to adhere to the High Court orders and nominate them as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.

On Monday, both the leaders submitted separate representations, besides providing detailed information about their qualifications, and activities. Speaking to the media, Sravan and Satyanarayana appealed to the Governor to implement the High Court’s orders issued on March 7. They stated that the court had directed reconsidering their nomination as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

Reminding that the Council of Ministers had previously approved their nomination on July 31, 2023, the two BRS leaders said they did not attract any disqualification under Article 191 of Indian constitution. However, their nominations were rejected through an order dated September 19, 2023, prompting them to approach the High Court for justice.

The High Court overturned the earlier orders, quashing the rejection of Sravan and Satyanarayana’s nomination. It also declared that the Governor was obligated to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in matters of nominations.

“I have sacrificed a lucrative corporate career and got into public life to serve the society,” Sravan said.

If given the opportunity as MLCs, both the BRS leaders expressed their commitment to upholding constitutional values, contributing to strengthening the legislature, uplifting tribals and the downtrodden.