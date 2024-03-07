High Court verdict on MLCs welcomed by BRS leaders

Hyderabad: BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana welcomed the judgement of the High Court of Telangana concerning their nomination as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. They urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to acknowledge their dedicated struggle, sacrifices and services in public life, and consider their candidature for the MLC posts for implementation of the High Court’s judgement.

“This decision is a significant milestone in our journey, emphasising the principles of justice and equality embedded in our legal framework,” Sravan said, following the High Court’s verdict on Thursday.

In August last year, the then BRS government nominated K Satyanarayana, belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community, and Dasoju Sravan, who hails from a Backward Classes community, to fill up two vacancies in the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Accordingly, the State Cabinet proposed their names for nomination to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. However, she rejected the Cabinet’s proposal, reasoning that the two were ‘politically aligned persons’ and asked the BRS government to avoid such candidates.

The Governor’s decision met with severe backlash with many people pointing out that she herself was an ‘active politician’ who was serving as BJP Tamil Nadu president before her appointment to the post. However, both Sravan and Satyanarayana decided to take a legal course and approached the High Court.

After the Assembly polls, the new Congress government proposed the names of Prof M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan to the MLC seats under the Governor’s quota. Interestingly, the Governor immediately approved their nominations, despite Kodandaram being the president of Telangana Jana Samithi and Amer Ali Khan being an active leader of the ruling Congress.