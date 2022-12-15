Despite challenges, RGUKT-Basar students shine in academics

Despite adversities and challenges, students of RGUKT-Basar displayed outstanding performance in academics and bagged gold medals.

09:47 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Mahalaxmi, Aravind, Vennela (From Left to Right)

Nirmal: Despite adversities and challenges, students of RGUKT-Basar displayed outstanding performance in academics and bagged gold medals. They were presented the medals during the 5th convocation ceremony of the university celebrated on December 10.

Vogulam Vennela, the daughter of a widow belonging to Siddipet district had lost her father to a road accident when she was an LKG student, leaving the family helpless. Undeterred by the tragedy, Vennela continued to ace academics from childhood. She won the gold medal in metallurgical and materials engineering branch by registering 10 CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average).

“Following the death of my father Mahipal Reddy, my mother Sushma was forced to look after agriculture. In order to set an example to others and to prove myself, I have been studying hard. I achieved 10 GPA in SSC and got a seat at RGUKT, where I was the topper of the department,” Vennela told Telangana Today.

Hailing from Mundrai village in Nangunoor mandal of Siddipet district, Vennela attributed her success to the encouragement of her mother, school teachers, and faculty members of the university including Madhusudhan Reddy, Sunil, Shashtri, etc., She said she was aiming to become an IAS officer.

Meanwhile, Thangalapalli Aravind, the elder son of a daily wage earner belonging to Peddapalli district centre, had struggled for education during his childhood considering the weak financial background of his parents. “I could complete schooling with the help of concessions offered by the management of Trinity High School in Peddapalli town,” he recalled.

Aravind, however, achieved a gold medal for standing top in the civil engineering branch. He stated that he was currently pursuing M Tech. He disclosed that he would like to settle as a structural engineer and help his parents in future. He thanked his teachers and parents for extending unwavering encouragement which helped him faring well in studies.

Similarly, Mittakola Mahalakshmi, the daughter of a conductor of TSRTC from Nalgonda district, emerged topper among female students and in the electrical and electronics stream of the premier engineering institution. Martha Madhuri, the daughter of Ramanna, a private technician in Ananthnagar in Sircilla town, clinched the gold medal in the same stream at the varsity.