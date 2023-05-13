Destination USA: Fulbright programmes funded by US govt

USIEF is administering several grants for Indian students, scholars, and professionals across various fields

Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Over the last two weeks, we have learned about the Fulbright fellowships available to Indian citizens, jointly funded by the U.S. and Indian governments. The Fulbright-Nehru and Fulbright-Kalam climate fellowships are among these jointly funded programmes.

This week, our focus will shift to the other Fulbright programmes solely funded by the U.S. government.

For 2024-25 academic year, the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) is administering several grants for Indian students, scholars, and professionals across various fields. These include:

• The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme was established in 1978 to honour the legacy of the late Senator and Vice President of the United States. This programme aims to bring accomplished young and mid-career professionals from developing countries to the United States for ten months of non-degree graduate study and practical professional experience.

The programme is designed to meet the needs of policymakers, planners, administrators, and managers in the government, public and private sectors, and non-governmental organizations, who demonstrate leadership potential and are committed to public service and the country’s development.

• The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme is integral to the Fulbright student programme. It is a nine-month, non-degree programme for early-career English teachers or professionals in related fields. Selected FLTAs from India will teach Hindi or Urdu at select US campuses and participate in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.

• The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme (FTEA) offers a six-week non-degree, non-credit academic programme at a US university. Each year, around 168 secondary school teachers from 62 countries, including India, will be able to develop greater expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States.

The programme provides academic seminars on teaching methodologies and strategies, student-centred learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers. It also includes a practicum of at least 40 hours with a US partner teacher in a US secondary school near the host university to engage participants in the US classroom environment actively.

• The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Programme for International Teachers (Fulbright DAI) brings approximately 50 international teachers to the United States for a semester. Fulbright DAI is a US university’s semester-long, non-degree, non-credit professional development programme.

Participants can audit courses in the host university’s school or department of education and complete an individual or group project. The program provides a unique opportunity for international teachers to develop greater expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States while becoming part of the university community.

– US Consulate General Hyderabad