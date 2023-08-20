Emergency Response Centre inaugurated at IIHFW in Vengalraonagar

A round-the-clock Emergency Response Centre (ERC) of 108, 102 and 104 health care emergency services was launched at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW), Vengalraonagar on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Photo: Twitter

The ERC, which is a centralized call-centre, will be manned by over 100 trained staff to provide services to patients in medical emergencies and at the same also coordinate and manage the 108, 104 and 102 emergency services.

The ERC will be able to monitor and manage all the emergency healthcare vehicles, as they are now equipped with GPS devices. The ERC also has advanced software that displays the nearest location of ambulances on the computer screen of the executive who is receiving a distress call, helping in swift response.

“Concerted efforts are underway to make sure that development of all aspects of healthcare services is taken up in Telangana. The ERC is a vital initiative at plugging the gaps in extending prompt healthcare services to critical patients,” Health Minister, Harish Rao, while inaugurating the ERC, said.

The specially trained executives at the ERC counters will also provide medical information, advice, and suggestions available through the 104 helpline.

ERC: Some features

* Comprehensive call management

* Monitor performance

* Robust reporting mechanisms

* Round-the-clock service in emergencies

* Timely and efficient patient transportation to hospitals