Everything about KCR Nagar at Kollur is magnificent

It is not exaggeration to say even the best private gated communities do not provide the facilities that have been arranged for the beneficiaries at KCR Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Everything about ‘KCR Nagar’ – Asia’s largest government funded housing complex for the poor is magnificent.

Schindler elevators, Kirloskar pumping motors, KOEL power generators for back up, fire alarm system for each floor and surveillance cameras, all the equipment used in this massive housing complex is of premium brands and ISI certified.

Also Read CM KCR unveils Amara Jyothi Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial

It is not exaggeration to say even the best private gated communities do not provide the facilities that have been arranged for the beneficiaries at KCR Nagar, Ramachandrapuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad. All for free.

This largest housing complex built by Telangana Government under its dignity housing scheme was inaugurated by the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday by formally handing over ownership documents to six beneficiaries. The complex built as part of Government’s flagship prgrammes has many first among many features.

All the 234 elevators that have been installed in the 117 towering blocks are of premium brands that have been used in the Chief Minister’s camp office and the newly constructed BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. Each elevator costs about Rs.20 lakh. There was no compromise on the quality and the use of branded equipment, said K Suresh Kumar, Officer on Special Duty, Housing.

Similarly, each block is equipped with a backup generator for operating lifts and lights in the corridors, in case of any power disruption. Each generator costs about Rs.4 lakh.

As many as 15,660 double bedroom houses are there in this complex spread over 145 acres. Of these, 14 per cent of land is used for building 17 blocks, 23 percent for roads, drains, footpaths, 25 percent for greenery, parks, playgrounds, and open spaces and 38 per cent is earmarked for future social infra expansion works.

Given the wide roads ranging from six metres to 36 metres, vast green lung spaces with 31,000 plantations, community halls spread over 9,600 square feet and three shopping complexes within the housing complex, KCR Nagar is definitely a well-planned urban agglomeration.

The total built up area is 97 lakh square feet covering about 20 acres in this complex as emphasis was laid more on ventilation. Had this been a private gated community, additional 50 lakh square feet built up area would have been constructed in the same area as focus would be on constructing more flats, said the official.

In many parameters this housing complex sets example for others, including the private housing projects. This complex is perhaps the first government funded housing project (in terms of units) where the entire electrical cable network is laid underground in RCC ducts. Visitors cannot find one dangling cable on the premises.

The usual practice of digging roads or pavements for laying power cables, internet or surveillance cables is not permitted here as there is exclusive provision for such works in the ducts and that too underground.

This apart, there is an underground drainage system covering 10.60 kms length and storm water box drains with tiled walking track, covering 10.55 kms.

At present, 138 surveillance cameras have been installed and many more are to be installed in the complex in the days to come. There is a provision for setting up an exclusive police outpost or even a police station. Sufficient space is earmarked for the purpose.

Right from bricks to power panel boards in the blocks, firefighting systems, all the equipment and materials used for constructing the housing complex were checked by third party agencies, including experts from EPTRI, JNTU and Osmania University.

Infact, a full-fledged quality check lab was set up on the premises to ensure quality materials were used for the construction.

Maintenance of the blocks

Since all double bedroom houses were being allotted for free to the poor, maintenance of such massive housing complex can be challenging. To address the issue, officials constructed three shopping complexes with 118 shops. This apart, a nine MLD Enhanced Moving Bed Bio reactor sewerage treatment plant has been established on the premises. Apart from using the treated water for watering the saplings, the sewage sludge generated by the plant could be sold in the market. The rent generated from shops would be used for regular maintenance of lifts and other amenities. As there are 117 blocks in the complex, block wise resident associations would be formed for better maintenance of the facilities.

Unlike the past, Telangana govt provides free and suitable houses for poor

In the past, houses were constructed for the poor but they were hardly suitable for comfortable living. Each unit in VAMBAY scheme was spread over 237 square feet and the ones in JNNURM scheme were 338 square feet. Telangana government’s double bedroom house is 560 square feet and comes with two toilets, kitchen, hall and a balcony.

More so, Rs.60,000 was spent for each unit under VAMBAY and Rs.1.28 lakh to Rs.1.60 lakh under JNNURM schemes. Telangana government spends about Rs.8.65 lakh unit, including Rs.70,000 for infra development in GHMC limits.

While, there were no lifts or parking facilities in the past, there are lifts, sufficient two-wheeler parking lots, besides parks and playgrounds in the double bedroom housing complexes. Unlike in the past where beneficiaries had to contribute a portion of the unit cost, Telangana government offers them for free of cost.

Some of the facilities at KCR Nagar

– Watchman quarters in each block

– Sensor-based floor wise fire alarm system

– Provision for setting up fuel station, integrated hospital, indoor sports complex, anganwadi centres, banks, ATMs and post office

– Total Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete road length covering 13.50 kms

– 33 / 11 KV substation and 137 distribution transformers

– Longitudinal and cross ducts provided to run service lines to avoid future road cuttings.

– 10.05 kms drinking water pipe network

– Water storage facility of total 21,000 Kilo Litres (12 UG sumps of total 12,500 KL and one ELSR with 750 KL).

Also Read CM KCR unveils Amara Jyothi Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial