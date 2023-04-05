Fact check: Viral video of scooter chase by stray dogs not from Hyderabad

Horrifying video of two women and a child on a scooter being chased by a pack of stray dogs going viral on social media is not from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:27 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The CCTV footage showing a horrifying incident of two women and a child on a scooter being chased by a pack of stray dogs is going viral on social media. It showed the women losing control of the vehicle and hitting a parked car.

The footage, which initially had the text “Gandhi Nagar 7th Lane”, was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. He tagged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, urging her to look into the matter. Many other netizens shared the video commenting it was from Hyderabad. However, the same video was also shared on Facebook, with some pages claiming that the incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar in Jammu.

After investigating the video, it was found that the incident actually took place in Gandhi Nagar in Berhampur, Odisha, and not in Hyderabad or Jammu. As per reports published on April 4, both the women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

Respected honourable ⁦@GadwalvijayaTRS⁩ please see this 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wp1XSVxe93 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 4, 2023

The fact-checking unit of the Telangana government also tweeted about the video, confirming that it was indeed from Odisha and not from Hyderabad.