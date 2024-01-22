Fire breaks out at Madhapur Police Station; no casualties

“We suspect a fire cracker landed on the cylinders that triggered the fire. Three to four cylinders exploded in the incident,” says Madhapur SFO, Fazal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 09:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at Madhapur police station in the city on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started in the backyard of the police station where some combustible material and LPG cylinders, which were seized during different cases, were stored by the police, according to the fire officials.

A fire tender from Madhapur police station managed to control and extinguish the fire. The fire fighters are also pumping water to cool down the cylinders and shift them to some other safer place.

Fire officials point out there was negligence on part of the police to ensure safety of the LPG cylinders.