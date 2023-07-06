| Four Year Old Girl Kidnapped From Ghatkesar Rescued In Secunderabad

Four-year-old girl kidnapped from Ghatkesar rescued in Secunderabad

The girl Srivani, had gone out of her house to a local shop when the kidnapper later identified as Suresh took her away.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:28 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Ghatkesar on Tuesday night by a man was rescued by the police on Wednesday from Secunderabad.

The girl Srivani, had gone out of her house to a local shop when the kidnapper later identified as Suresh took her away.

The police with the help of feed of the closed circuit cameras identified and tracked down the man at Secunderabad.

The girl was rescued and police are questioning him.

The man told the police that he had kidnapped the girl to sell her to some childless couple.