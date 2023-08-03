Gelatin sticks explode in house in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:51 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Gelatin sticks stored in a house exploded in Kondapur of Konaraopet mandal on Wednesday night.

The explosion took place in the house of Thummala Ramulu, where he had stored them to blast stones. However, the gelatin sticks exploded in the night, triggering panic among the local people. Besides

Ramulu’s house, houses in the neighbourhood too suffered partial damage.

Following the village sarpanch informing the police, the police reached the spot and began investigation after registering a case.