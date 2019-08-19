Get your facts right: KTR to Nadda

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Monday demanded an answer from the BJP as to why none of the States ruled by it implemented welfare schemes on the lines of those taken up by the TRS government.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, addressing a meeting of party workers in Kukatpally, charged the BJP and its working president JP Nadda with spreading lies about Telangana and the State government at a BJP public meeting on Sunday.

Rama Rao said the opposition party was claiming that welfare pensions in Telangana are fully funded by the Centre. “If this is so, then why is it that not a single BJP-ruled State provides Rs 2,000 in welfare pensions and Rs 3,000 for the differently abled? Our monthly bill for the welfare pensions is Rs 1,200 crore and only Rs 200 crore of this comes from the Centre,” he said.

He also told Nadda to check his facts instead of spreading falsehoods about the State. He should go back to Delhi and check if it was not true that NITI Aayog, a Central government body, recommended that the Centre grant Rs 500 crore for Mission Kakatiya. It also recommended that Rs 19,000 crore be given to Mission Bhagiratha. “If these are not good programmes, then why would Ministers and officials from 11 States, including those ruled by the BJP, come to Telangana to learn about these programmes and replicate them in their States?” Rama Rao asked.

Nadda, Rama Rao said, should be ashamed of spreading lies about Telangana. “He accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of driving the State into despondency. But Telangana is safer and more developed after five years of KCR’s rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah campaigned extensively in the State but BJP lost deposits in 103 of the 119 Assembly constituencies,” Rama Rao said.

Nadda will do well to remember this verdict, Rama Rao added.

The TRS working president said, “They copy our schemes, give them new names. Our Rythu Bandhu was copied and was named PM KISAN and they tried to implement it in a hurry before the Lok Sabha elections. Our Mission Bhagiratha was copied and is now called Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Ayushman Bharat is a copy of our Aarogyasri but it is not as good as the State scheme.”

“’Nakal marneke liye bhi akhal chahiye’ (even to copy, you need some intelligence),” Rama Rao said.

The Congress and the BJP, Rama Rao said, were unable to stand or digest the fact that the Telangana government was ensuring all-round development, and this was the reason why they keep mounting unfounded criticism on the TRS and the State government. They could not stand seeing Hyderabad being peaceful, reservoirs filling up or the Kaleshwaram project bringing smiles to farmers in the Godavari basin, he said.

Rama Rao complimented the TRS leaders in Kukatpally and MLA M Krishna Rao and other leaders of the constituency for setting up 500 basti committees with about 6,000 active workers. This reflects our party strength in the city. The TRS’ membership in the State is more than 50 lakh with a third of them being active members making our party an unstoppable force, he said.

