GHMC sets up two more C&D recycling plants in Thumukunta, Satamrai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

With the addition of two more plants, the capability of tackling the C&D waste has gone up to 2,000 metric tonne per day.

Hyderabad: Two more recycling plants to take care of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste have been set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

While one plant is located in Thumukunta village, Shamirpet mandal towards Secunderabad zone, the other is at Shamshabad in Satamrai village towards Charminar zone of the civic body. Each of the plant comes with the capacity to collect 500 metric tonne of the debris and recycle it every day.

The GHMC had earlier drawn up plans to have one C&D plant each in the four directions of Hyderabad and the new plants are in addition to the two existing plants at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda. With the addition of two more plants, the capability of tackling the C&D waste has gone up to 2,000 metric tonne per day.

Towards eradicating the practise of dumping the debris generated during construction of new buildings and demolition of old buildings, at foothpaths, in the nalas and water bodies and unauthorised places, the GHMC has been coming up with the C&D recycling units.

The task of lifting and shifting the construction waste has been assigned circle-wise to the agencies and toll free numbers have been provided for the purpose. Builders and house owners who end up generating the construction and demolition debris can contact these numbers for the waste to be collected and removed from the spot. For this service, a charge approved by the GHMC for collection, transporting and processing will be collected per tonne.

C&D – Toll Free Numbers:

* Jeedimetla collection area: 1800 120 1159

Circles: Yousufguda, Serlingampalli, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Gajularamaram

* Fathullahguda collection area: 1800 120 1159

Circles: Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Amberpet

* Satamrai Village, Shamsabad collection area: 1800 203 0033

Circles: Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills

* Thumukunta, Shameerpet mandal collection area: 1800 203 0033

Circles: Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Begumpet