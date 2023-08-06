Harish Rao flags off Siddipet Half Marathon

Overwhelmed by the response to the event, Rao announced that the event would be conducted every year in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has flagged off the Siddipet Half Marathon from the Government Degree College at 6am on Sunday.

Overwhelmed by the response to the event, Rao announced that the event would be conducted every year in Siddipet.

Appreciating Commissioner of Police N Swetha for making all efforts for the event’s success, the Minister also hailed Thaduri Srikanth, who ran all the way to Siddipet from Secunderabad and Director of Nature Care Hospital Dr M Nagalakshmi, who pedalled her way to Siddipet from Hyderabad, for motivating the participants.

Rao said he was overwhelmed by the response to the event as 4,000 runners were participating. The Half Marathon will end on Ranganayaka Sagar bund. Later, he will also flag off 10K run and 5K run on Ranganayaka Sagar bund at 7 am.

Harish Rao also garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar to mark his birthday. The Minister recalled the role Prof Jayashankar played in the Telangana statehood movement.