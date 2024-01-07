High suspense on no-confidence motion against Nalgonda municipal chairman

In the municipal elections held in 2019, out of a total of 48 wards in Nalgonda, 20 wards were won by the Congress, 20 by the BRS, six by the BJP, and one by each by MIM and an independent candidate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Nalgonda: High suspense prevails on the no-confidence motion against municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy (BRS), which will be taken up by the municipal council meeting on Monday.

Then a BRS MLC, MLA and Rajya Sabha member enrolled their names as ex-officio members of Nalgonda municipality utilizing the opportunity provided to them, which paved the way for the victory of the BRS councilor as municipal chairman.

Three months ago, 12 BRS councilors, including municipal vice chairman Abbagoni Ramesh joined the Congress, which led to a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman. Eighth ward councilor Pilli Ramaraju also quit the BRS and was likely to support the Congress.

The 12 municipal councilors were already shifted to a camp reportedly in Hyderabad and the Congress had the strength of 33 councilors to see a no-confidence motion against municipal councilors passed by the council meeting.

Chaos took place at the municipal office during the election of the municipal chairman in 2019. Keeping it in mind, the police were planning to impose restrictions at Nalgonda municipal office.

On the other hand, former MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy released a press statement saying that a whip was issued to BRS councilors and their membership would be cancelled if they voted in support of the no-confidence motion.