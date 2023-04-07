Horse Racing: Romualdo fancied for Ooty selections

The J Sebastian-trained Romualdo looks good in the upper division of the Nilgiris Police Trophy 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Romualdo looks good in the upper division of the Nilgiris Police Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, Rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bella Amor 1, Feni 2, Autumn Shower 3

2. Nightjar 1, Paris O’connor 2, Sinatra 3

3. Supreme Grandeur 1, Flurry Heart 2, Salome 3

4. Kings Show 1, Fiat Justitia 2, Wisaka 3

5. Glorious Legend 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Regal Kid 3

6. Romualdo 1, Lebua 2, Augusta 3

7. Slainte 1, Annexed 2, Ginsburg 3

Day’s Best: Slainte.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.