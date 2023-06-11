How to download JEE Advanced 2023 answer key; check direct link

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) has released the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

The students can raise their objections and challenge the key by logging into the official candidate’s portal. Each objection raised will incur a fee of Rs 200, and the last date for submitting objections is June 12, 2023, until 5 p.m.

How to download the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and other details.

Step 4: The candidate can download and view the JEE Advanced 2023 key.