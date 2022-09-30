Hyderabad: 3-day custody of PFI cadres ends

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: The three-day custody of four Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a few days ago, was concluded here on Friday.

Sources said the NIA grilled them with the digital evidence along with other material that was seized during simultaneous raids carried out by the NIA sleuths in Telangana and 14 other States in the country after registering a case against the PFI leaders and cadres.

The case was registered against them for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror activities in the country and waging a war against the Central government.

The NIA conducted raids at Chandrayangutta, Nadeem Colony at Tolichowki, LB Nagar, Uppal, and half a dozen places in Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts as part of its search operation carried out in Telangana and 14 other States on Sunday.