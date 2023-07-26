Hyderabad braces for intense rains, break expected till afternoon

As per the updated weather forecast, the city is bracing for a more intense spell of rain starting from the evening and continuing until Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:47 AM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city on Wednesday.

According to the latest weather forecast, the city is expected to experience a more intense spell of rains from the evening, lasting until Friday.

The IMD has warned that heavy showers will hit Hyderabad from Wednesday afternoon, and the intensity is likely to increase as the day progresses.

Authorities and disaster management teams are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and preparing for any emergencies that may arise due to the predicted heavy rainfall. They have advised citizens to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.