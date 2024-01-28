Hyderabad Climbers say Gandhari Fort has potential for rock climbing

28 January 2024

Mancherial: A group of five members from Hyderabad Climbers visited the ancient Gandhari Khilla or fort near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday. Hyderabad Climbers is a part of Sport Trad And Rock Climbing Society (STARCS).

Dr Renuka, one of the members told Telangana Today that they visited the historical fort to assess whether they could climb rocks around the spot. “We found some spots could easily be climbed. The place is a beautiful place and has a lot of potential for rock climbing,”she remarked after climbing certain rock formations of the nature wonder.

The climber further stated that they were surprised to spot a picturesque fort in Mancherial district. She added that they wanted to explore the spot when they learnt about it through P Shyamsunder Reddy of Youth Hostels Association of India. Members of the climbers included P Ravichandra C Tarun Kodali, V Yuvara and M Kaushik.

The Gandhari fort is believed to have been built by a tribal king Medaraju, who had ruled over the region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers in 900 AD. It houses the ancient temple of Maisamma. Similarly, it has idols of Kala Bhairava Swamy, Lord Siva, Lord Ganesh, Hanuman, 10-headed Naga Sheshu and idols of various deities chiseled out of rocks. The magnificent idols captivate tourists with their aesthetic value.