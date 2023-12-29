Hyderabad Division’s 69th DRUCC meeting held virtually

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The 69th Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting for Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway, was held virtually on Friday, from DRM’s Conference Hall at Hyderabad Bhavan in Secunderabad.

Chaired by Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager, this marked the third session of the current Committee, with 13 out of 19 nominated members in attendance. Vishnoi highlighted the division’s achievements in the current fiscal year until November 2023 and briefed members on ongoing development activities, emphasizing works at stations selected under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Members expressed satisfaction over the developmental activities undertaken by the Division and appreciated the efforts made for getting various works done. They discussed matters related to the new train introductions, stoppages, special trains, passenger train restoration, and amenities like lifts and escalators.

Those present at the meeting included M Koteswara Rao, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Operations, MA Rehaman, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Infrastructure, Y Balaji Kiran, Secretary & Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and other branch officers of Hyderabad Division.