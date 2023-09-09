Hyderabad gets new inclusive café ‘Hope in a Cup’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s queer community can now look forward to hosting their events or hanging out at the new inclusive cafe that opened on Thursday.

Located in Madhapur, ‘Hope in a Cup’, the café run by queer people, is operated by the non-profit Nirmaan, and is funded by a corporate Synopsys Inc. Deepthi Sirla, the project manager at Nirmaan, responsible for this initiative says,“we aim to create a supportive community for queer individuals, allies, and anyone who wants to be part of a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

This cozy space is currently run by four trained queer women. After six months, the café will be transitioned to their ownership, with the NGO providing ongoing support and resources as needed.

Deepthi says the café has a number of policies to ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable, including strict surveillance and a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech, harassment and discrimination. “We hope that our café can become a place where people come together, make connections, and feel at home,” she adds.

The café is planning to regularly feature a lineup of art exhibitions, open-mic sessions, and other activities.

