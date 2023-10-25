Hyderabad, it’s time to Tango!

Despite its long history dating back to the 19th century, the Argentinian dance, is now gradually evolving in Hyderabad, thanks to the fervent tango dance community’s efforts to carve out a niche for itself here.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:34 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: If you have watched movies such as ‘Scent of a Woman’, ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’, ‘Take the Lead’, or ‘Frida’, you must have noticed the fascinating dance ‘Tango’.

Despite its long history dating back to the 19th century, the Argentinian dance, is now gradually evolving in Hyderabad, thanks to the fervent tango dance community’s efforts to carve out a niche for itself here.

The city’s Tango community owes its beginnings to German researcher Thomas Falk, who introduced the Latin dance form to local enthusiasts. Following his return abroad, his students, Santak and Ketaki, founded the dance school ‘Essence of Tango’ at Madhapur’s 100 Dance Studio last year, endeavouring to make the dance accessible to everyone.

Tango is more than just a dance, says Ketaki. It’s a community and about connecting with the music and your partner. “The dance form is a passionate conversation between two souls and allows one to express a wide range of emotions,” she explains, adding that the essence of the dance lies in its music, mostly from the 1930s to 1950s era, giving it a unique, old-world feel.

“Tango improves mindfulness, facilitates effective communication, and encourages self-expression,” notes Santak, who discovered Tango accidentally when he encountered a brochure about it at a university event in the United States. “It became a way for me to cope with personal challenges and share emotions I couldn’t express otherwise,” he adds.

To introduce more people to the magic of Tango, the duo are regularly organizing ‘Intro to Tango’ workshops every month, apart from sessions at the ‘Essence of Tango’ every Sunday. Moreover, they arrange a monthly social tango gathering known as Milonga, providing an opportunity for those well-versed in Tango to dance, foster social bonds, and revel in their shared affection for the dance form.

“The Tango community is close-knit, making it easier to connect with like-minded individuals. We usually have 20 to 30 participants in our classes and the city is now gradually becoming more aware of this beautiful dance form,” Ketaki concludes. To learn more about the Tango sessions and workshops, one could check the Instagram page of ‘Hyderabad Tango Community’

Fascinating history of Tango

Said to have originated in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, the history of Tango is quite fascinating. It originated in the border region between Argentina and Uruguay, evolving as a dance form due to the loneliness of immigrants who sought a better life in Argentina but found themselves far from home. The dance provided them with a way to connect and share an embrace reminiscent of their families.

Tango is a partner dance like salsa, but it has a distinct character. The dance is more intense and relies on music from the 1930s to 1950s, which gives it a unique, old-world feel. Tango involves close contact between partners, often resembling an affectionate embrace.