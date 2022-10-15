Hyderabad: Man arrested for impersonating as policeman

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested a former Armed Reserve constable who had impersonated himself as a constable working at Chilkalguda police station and cheated a man of Rs. 2,000 on pretext of selling a consignment of cigarettes.

The arrested person C Koti Reddy (43) a native of Adilabad district work with the Mancherial Armed Reserve police until he was dismissed from service over some disciplinary issues.

On October 6, he went to a hotel at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad and met hotel owner Saif.

“Koti Reddy introduced himself as a head constable of Chilkalguda police station and said the local sub inspector had sent him as they wanted to sell a consignment of cigarettes. He collected Rs. 2,000 from the hotel owner and left the place saying he will return soon,” said Chilkalguda police detective inspector, Nageshwar Rao.

Saif approached the sub inspector later and enquired about the cigarettes consignment who got shocked on knowing about it. On a complaint from the hotel owner the police booked a case and after identifying Koti Reddy arrested him. He was remanded.