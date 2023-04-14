Hyderabad: PDSU members, students pay tributes to George Reddy on his death anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 51st death anniversary of the student leader from Osmania University, George Reddy, social activists, former associates, student leaders and members of PDSU (Progressive Democratic Students Union), participated in a special walk from Arts College building to Kinnera Hostel in the campus on Friday.

The participants recalled the role of George Reddy as a young leader and his association with students politics in Osmania University.

George Reddy was a topper in M.Sc Physics and secured a Gold Medal in Nuclear Physics. He was influenced by Marxist ideology and was firmly opposed to social discrimination and social inequality. He believed in gender equality and spoke about the importance of social, political and financial equality for economically and socially weaker sections of the society, the PDSU members said.

The special walk culminated near Kinnera Hostel where he was attacked and stabbed to death on April 14, 1972. A memorial meeting was attended by intellectuals, student activists and others.

Former Students Committee Convener, Guruva Reddy, Co-Convener, Dr Konda Nageswar, present and former members of PDSU including M Prakash Rao, RTC JAC leader Govardhan, advocate Raghavendra Prasad, social activist and balladeer, Arunodaya Vimalakka were present.

