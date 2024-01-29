Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs gutted after fire breaks out in Borabanda apartment

The occupant of the flat, a software professional, said that gold ornaments, silver articles, cash and other articles kept in the house were gutted down in the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 03:48 PM

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out in an apartment building at Borabanda on Monday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, the fire started in a flat at Sharadhi Society Apartments located in Borabanda police station limits. A fire tender from Jubilee Hills fire station was rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The occupant of the flat, a software professional, said that gold ornaments, silver articles, cash and other articles kept in the house were gutted down in the incident. The fire started from the pooja room in the house and spread rapidly.

Fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to the lamp placed in the room. However the exact cause of fire is being ascertained.