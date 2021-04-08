Hyderabad sees slight dip in mercury

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Offering a respite from humid weather conditions with mercury mostly hovering around 40 degree Celsius during the last one week, the day temperatures in the city on Thursday registered a drop.

As the city woke up to overcast weather, the temperature in the city during the afternoon remained around 37.5 degree Celsius. However, night temperatures are on the rise with previous night recording a minimum temperature of 27.3 degree Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the prevailing weather conditions to a trough, which has been running from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka. Mainly low-level southerlies/south-westerlies are prevailing over the state, it said.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 39.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Narayanguda and the lowest temperature of 21.9 degree Celsius was reported in Bandlaguda.

Dry weather is expected for the next three days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 36 degrees to 38 degrees, while the minimum temperatures could prevail between 21 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius.

