Hyderabad: Several restrictions on SCB roads still in place despite MoD orders

FNECS said that despite clear-cut orders from MoD to reopen five major roads, several restrictions on traffic flow are still in place

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) on Monday said that despite clear-cut orders from Ministry of Defense (MoD) to reopen five major roads under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) roads, several restrictions on traffic flow are still in place at these stretches.

The members of FNECS demanded that, like earlier, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses should be allowed to travel between Lakdawala Junction and Balaji Nagar / Yapral via Richardson Road. They also demanded that, autos (shared autos) which use to travel between Lakdawala Junction on Rajiv Rahadari and Balaji Nagar/ Yapral via Richardson Road should be allowed.

Earlier, on May 2, the FNECS, in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SCB, had requested to remove road blockades and resume public transport services including TSRTC buses.

In the letter, they also mentioned that the reopened junctions were being manned by army sentries, who were subjecting all civilians to ID checks and pointed out that, the MoD orders do not specify any such checkings.

“RTC buses, shared autos, school buses and other modes of public transport must be immediately restored between Lakdawala Junction and Balaji Nagar/Yapral,” CS Chandrashekhar, Secretary, FNECS, said, adding that pedestrians, cyclists and morning walkers should also be allowed to use these roads.