Hyderabad: Teenage boy dies in tragic Ganesh idol immersion accident

Snehanath (14), a class nine student from Cherlapatelguda, came under the rear wheel of the trolley after its driver missed to notice him. Snehanath suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:05 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident which occurred during Ganesh idol immersion process, a teenage boy died after he was run over by a tractor trolley carrying the idol at Pocharam in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday night.

Case is under investigation.