Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Durgam Cheruvu from Thursday midnight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will remain closed for traffic for three days from Thursday midnight in view of the maintenance works. The Cyberabad traffic police advised motorists to choose from alternate routes planned for smooth movement of traffic.

Traffic coming from Road No.45 towards Gachibowli via cable bridge will be diverted at Dr. Ambedkar Open University on road no 45 towards Madhapur police station – COD junction – Cyber Towers– Lemon Tree junction – IKEA rotary. Another route is Dr. Ambedkar Open University on Road No.45 – D-mart – Vasanth Emerald Gardens – HMWS&SB– Nectar Garden road – Sampradaya–Nectar Garden Junction– Durgam Cheruvu – I Labs u turn – ITC Kohinoor –IKEA Rotary – Bio diversity Junction.

Traffic from IKEA Rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at Inorbit mall – Durgam Cheruvu – COD Junction – Ayappa Society – Madhapur police station – Kavuri Hills Junction – Jubilee Hills. The alternate route suggested is Inorbit mall – I Labs – Durgam Cheruvu – Nectar Garden Junction – Doctors Colony –D –Mart – towards Road No 45 – Jubilee Hills.