Hyderabad: Two mobile phone offenders arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Two persons who had allegedly snatched away a mobile phone from a pedestrian at Koti were arrested by the Sultan Bazaar police on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Ibrahim (19) and U Laxman (21), both residents of Kachiguda. According to the police, on Friday night, the duo snatched away a mobile phone from Mohammed Qudus Ahmed of Vijay Nagar colony.

Ahmed was walking down around 1.30 am on Friday when Ibrahim and Laxman came on a two wheeler and snatched away his mobile phone, said the Sultan Bazaar police.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and with the help of surveillance cameras in the area, identified the offenders and arrested them within 24 hours. A mobile phone was recovered and the bike used during the offence seized.