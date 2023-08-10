| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Attend These Events In The City For A Fun Weekend

Here are the curated events this weekend including workshops, performances, and gatherings that are sure to leave you entertained.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:23 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Crochet throwblanket workshop

Unleash your creativity and learn the art of hand crochet from the experts at this exciting workshop where you’ll use your hand as the hook and plush wool as your canvas to craft a beautiful and cozy throw blanket.

When: August 12, 3 – 5 pm

Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Resign Beach Workshop

Unlock the various creations of resin art by joining this full-day workshop where you can learn this beautiful art form that has been trending for the past few years.

When: August 12, 12 – 4 pm

Where: Truffle Tower, Film Nagar

Registrations: Check out https://linktr.ee/Varshitha_

Sonta Dabba Sarukula Santha

Join this event to witness all things repurposed and organic! The event gathers entrepreneurs with similar interests offering diverse products, from rice and pulses to cotton dresses and chemical-free cosmetics.

When: August 13, 9.30 – 5 pm

Where: Sonta Dabba, Nagole

Registrations: Free event

Mandala workshop

Learn the art of making mandalas in this three-hour beginner-friendly workshop. You also get to take back the mandala-making kit to continue your mandala journey.

When: August 13, 2 – 5 pm

Where: Nothing Before Coffee, Financial District

Registrations: Contact 9704295140

Bassi Live stand-up

Actor and stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi is coming back to the city to perform live on stage. Join the set for funny stories and jokes that will make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you in high spirits.

When: August 12, 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech city

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Lite Teesko

Specially designed for Telugu speaking audience, this one-of-a-kind Telugu Standup Comedy show will have jokes that are carefully written by comics RJ Avinash, John Paul, Anudeep, and Guru.

When: August 13, 6 – 8.30 pm

Where: Aaromale café, film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Book & Screenwriting workshop

Whether you’re a budding author, an aspiring screenwriter, or simply passionate about storytelling, join this workshop to master the art of crafting compelling and relatable characters that will resonate with your readers or captivate your audiences.

When: August 12, 10.30 am

Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show