Hyderabad weekend guide: Attend these events in the city for a fun weekend

Hyderabad: Whether you’re a hands-on enthusiast, an art lover, or simply seeking a good laugh, Hyderabad’s got you covered. Here are the curated events this weekend including workshops, performances, and gatherings that are sure to leave you entertained.
Crochet throwblanket workshop
Unleash your creativity and learn the art of hand crochet from the experts at this exciting workshop where you’ll use your hand as the hook and plush wool as your canvas to craft a beautiful and cozy throw blanket.
When: August 12, 3 – 5 pm
Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Resign Beach Workshop
Unlock the various creations of resin art by joining this full-day workshop where you can learn this beautiful art form that has been trending for the past few years.
When: August 12, 12 – 4 pm
Where: Truffle Tower, Film Nagar
Registrations: Check out https://linktr.ee/Varshitha_
Sonta Dabba Sarukula Santha
Join this event to witness all things repurposed and organic! The event gathers entrepreneurs with similar interests offering diverse products, from rice and pulses to cotton dresses and chemical-free cosmetics.
When: August 13, 9.30 – 5 pm
Where: Sonta Dabba, Nagole
Registrations: Free event
Mandala workshop
Learn the art of making mandalas in this three-hour beginner-friendly workshop. You also get to take back the mandala-making kit to continue your mandala journey.
When: August 13, 2 – 5 pm
Where: Nothing Before Coffee, Financial District
Registrations: Contact 9704295140
Bassi Live stand-up
Actor and stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi is coming back to the city to perform live on stage. Join the set for funny stories and jokes that will make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you in high spirits.
When: August 12, 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm
Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech city
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Lite Teesko
Specially designed for Telugu speaking audience, this one-of-a-kind Telugu Standup Comedy show will have jokes that are carefully written by comics RJ Avinash, John Paul, Anudeep, and Guru.
When: August 13, 6 – 8.30 pm
Where: Aaromale café, film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Book & Screenwriting workshop
Whether you’re a budding author, an aspiring screenwriter, or simply passionate about storytelling, join this workshop to master the art of crafting compelling and relatable characters that will resonate with your readers or captivate your audiences.
When: August 12, 10.30 am
Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show