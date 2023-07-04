Hyderabad’s weather swings from sultry days to rainy evenings

Given the prevailing weather conditions, denizens have been grappling with the discomfort brought on by the sultry conditions during the daytime, which have only been temporarily alleviated by evening showers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a dramatic shift in weather over the past few days, with scorching days and rainy evenings becoming the norm.

On Tuesday, the mercury stood at 34.4 degrees Celsius, marking a slight decrease from Monday’s high of 37 degrees Celsius. Despite the drop in temperature, the high humidity levels have made the days particularly uncomfortable for the residents. The showers that graced the city on Monday evening provided little respite, with the sultry conditions persisting into Tuesday morning

Relief, however, seems to be on the horizon as heavy rain is predicted for the city. Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD-H), said, “Humidity levels remain high in the city, although temperatures have slightly decreased. As a result, the days have been quite uncomfortable. However, over the next three days, continuous rainfall is expected to provide relief during the daytime as well.”

According to the latest forecast from the IMD, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be marked by a generally cloudy sky and heavy rain. The city can anticipate a break from the sultry conditions, as the rain is expected to bring respite from the high humidity levels.

Other districts in the State are also predicted to experience heavy rainfall. Parts of Mulugu, Khammam, Mancherial, and Kumuram Bheem districts have been alerted to the possibility of very heavy rainfall over the next two days.