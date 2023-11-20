Polls turn friends into foes, relatives into opponents in Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Adilabad: As they say, politics is where anything can happen. Relatives can become opponents, and friends can turn foes. And that is exactly what is happening in multiple constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad.

In one such instance, 64-year old Bhosle Narayana Rao Patil and his cousin Rama Rao Pawar are in the fray from Mudhole Assembly constituency. While Narayana Rao is contesting on a Congress ticket, 69-year old Rama Rao is the BJP candidate. Narayana Rao was already elected as a legislator of this segment in 2004 and 2009 in the past after being fielded by the TDP and BRS (then TRS).

Rama Rao, who recently shifted loyalty towards the BJP managed to get the ticket of the saffron party, surprising many. He, however, is giving a stiff competition to Narayana Rao. Locals say Rama Rao used to be a pillar of support for Narayana Rao when the latter served as MLA. They were living as a united family till a few years back. Both hail from a business community which owns ginning mills and holds sway over the Mudhole segment for quite a long time. Their opponent G Vittal Reddy, a nominee of the BRS and two-time MLA, says he will be the winner, however, citing the welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up from 2014 to 2023.

BRS nominee K Konappa from Sirpur (T) constituency is clashing with none other than his nephew Ravi Srinivas, who is contesting on the ticket of the Congress. Having won thrice from the segment in 2004, 2014 and 2018, Konappa is confronting Srinivas for the third time and has an edge when compared to his opponents. Konappa said that he would score a hat-trick by winning for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile, BRS candidate Allola Indrakaran Reddy is taking on his political disciple K Srihari from Nirmal segment, thus turning friends into foes. Srihari contested on the ticket of BRS twice, but was defeated by Indrakaran Reddy. He began his career in politics as a leader of Congress Youth wing. He is facing off against Reddy, a law graduate from Osmania University and two-time minister.