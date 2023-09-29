Indrakaran Reddy unveils developmental initiatives in Sirpur (T) constituency

Reddy laid foundation stone to a high-level bridge across Wardha river at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal to be created spending Rs 75 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy toured in Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency and inaugurated multiple developmental programmes on Friday. He was joined by MLC Dande Vittal and local MLA Koneru Konappa.

Reddy laid foundation stone to a high-level bridge across Wardha river at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal to be created spending Rs 75 crore. He inaugurated bridges in Chintakunta, Shivapur and Pathatlaguda villages in Kaghaznagar mandal.

He also laid foundation stone to a road between Bareguda and Karjelli, a 133 KV power substation at Ravindranagar and high-level bridge across a stream near Dimbda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal. The estimated cost of the road was Rs 1.95 crore, while the bridge was going to be built costing Rs 3 crore. The bridge will end woes of Dimda in crossing the stream in the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the minister welcomed around 1,000 activists of both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi from several parts of the segment at a programme held in Koutala mandal centre. He said that people were backing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing innovative welfare schemes and for developing the State like never before.