Interchanges to decongest traffic in Hyderabad

The two projects in Kokapet, Gachibowli involving an expenditure of Rs 65 crore will also cut travel time

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 20 December 22

Construction of the two interchanges at Narsingi and at Neopolis in Kokapet is likely to be completed by April. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Two major road projects aimed at decongesting traffic and reducing travel time for commuters in the Kokapet- Gachibowli area, being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, are nearing completion.

Officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which is the implementing agency, said that the two projects that include a trumpet-shaped interchange at Neopolis and another interchange at Narsingi will be completed in the coming months.

“We are planning to complete the construction of the Narsingi interchange by February 2023 and the Neopolis interchange in Kokapet by April 2023. In addition to addressing the future traffic needs of people residing in the region, the two projects will decongest traffic in Kokapet and other areas in the vicinity,” an HMDA official, said.

The trumpet-shaped interchange at the Neopolis layout will connect the traffic coming from Neopolis, Movie Towers, and localities in Kokapet and travelling towards Gachibowli.

Once this facility is made operational, commuters travelling from Neopolis towards Gachibowli need not use the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Neopolis interchange is also expected to reduce commute time, officials said.

The other benefits of the project include better connectivity to the routes heading towards Kokapet layout, Narsingi, Patancheru, and Shamshabad. The ramps that are being built will facilitate the traffic flowing toward these locations. The Narsingi interchange will help commuters travelling toward Shamshabad and vice-versa.

After both these facilities are inaugurated, the traffic coming from Kokapet and Narsingi need not use the traditional route by crossing the rotaries near Narsingi police station to reach Gachibowli.

Instead, they can commute through the trumpet-shaped interchange at Neopolis and the Narsingi interchange to reach their destinations.

To further ease the traffic along ORR and nearby localities, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited is also widening the service roads of Gachibowli to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and Narsingi to Kollur sections. Both these stretches that were two-lane each are now being widened to four-lane.

Presently the works related to road widening are underway at a brisk pace and to widen them, utilities were also shifted. “Developing lane carriageways, footpaths, central medians, drains, and greenery is also being taken up along with road widening,” said an HMDA official.